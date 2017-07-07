BRIEF-Postmedia appoints Brian Bidulka as EVP and CFO
* Postmedia appoints Brian Bidulka as EVP and chief financial officer
HARARE, July 7 The International Monetary Fund on Friday said Zimbabwe's economy would grow by 2.8 percent this year from 0.7 percent in 2016, thanks to a rebound in agriculture, but saw inflation quickening to 7 percent by December.
The IMF's projections are in line with those of the World Bank but more cautious than President Robert Mugabe's government, which says the economy will this year expand by 3.7 percent. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by James Macharia)
* Postmedia appoints Brian Bidulka as EVP and chief financial officer
ISLAMABAD, July 7 A senior Facebook official met with Pakistan's interior minister on Friday to discuss a demand the company prevent blasphemous content or be blocked.