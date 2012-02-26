FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zimplats given two weeks to hand over 29.5 pct stake
February 26, 2012

Zimplats given two weeks to hand over 29.5 pct stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Impala Platinum’s Zimbabwe unit, Zimplats, has been ordered to transfer 29.5 percent of its shares to a state-run fund in order to comply with local empowerment laws, according to a letter written by a government minister.

Zimplats, 87 percent owned by Implats, had failed to comply fully with the law, which seeks to localize at least 51 percent of shares in all foreign-owned firms, empowerment minister Saviour Kasukuwere wrote in a letter seen by Reuters on Sunday. (Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing by Ed Cropley)

