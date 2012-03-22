FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zimbabwe OKs Implats, Aquarius JV local ownership plan
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 22, 2012 / 9:46 AM / 6 years ago

Zimbabwe OKs Implats, Aquarius JV local ownership plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE, March 22 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe has accepted a proposal by Impala Platinum’s joint venture with Acquarius Platinum to turn over a majority stake to locals, a government minister said on Thursday.

Empowerment minister Saviour Kasukuwere said Mimosa mine outside Harare, a 50-50 partnership between Implats and Acquarius, will transfer 10 percent to workers and local communities, 6 percent to state employees and 25 percent to a state fund.

“They have submitted a compliant 51 percent plan. It has since been submitted to the ministry which has been accepted,” Kasukuwere told reporters on the sidelines of an investment conference.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.