Zimbabwe OKs Implats, Aquarius JV local ownership plan

HARARE, March 22 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe has accepted a proposal by Impala Platinum’s joint venture with Acquarius Platinum to turn over a majority stake to locals, a government minister said on Thursday.

Empowerment minister Saviour Kasukuwere said Mimosa mine outside Harare, a 50-50 partnership between Implats and Acquarius, will transfer 10 percent to workers and local communities, 6 percent to state employees and 25 percent to a state fund.

“They have submitted a compliant 51 percent plan. It has since been submitted to the ministry which has been accepted,” Kasukuwere told reporters on the sidelines of an investment conference.