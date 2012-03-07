FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zimbabwe says Implats makes offer on Zimplats stake
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 7, 2012 / 3:40 PM / 6 years ago

Zimbabwe says Implats makes offer on Zimplats stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE, March 7 (Reuters) - Impala Platinum, the world’s second-biggest producer, has made an “irrevocable offer” to hand over a 29.5 percent stake in its Zimplats unit to a state-run fund, a senior Zimbabwe minister said on Wednesday.

Harare has been pushing Implats to hand over majority control of Zimplats to local investors under a new ‘black empowerment’ law. Implats has been digging in its heels, especially over the latest demand for a stake worth more than $300 million.

“They wrote to us today making an irrevocable offer to comply and seeking an extension of the deadline to Tuesday to allow the Implats board to meet this Friday,” Empowerment minister Saviour Kasukuwere told Reuters.

“We have accepted that.” (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Ed Cropley)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.