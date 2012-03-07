UPDATE 1-Zimbabwe says Implats makes offer on unit stake

(Adds background)

HARARE, March 7 (Reuters) - Impala Platinum, the world’s second-biggest producer, has made an “irrevocable offer” to hand over a 29.5 percent stake in its Zimplats unit to a Zimbabwe state-run fund, a senior minister said on Wednesday.

Harare has been pushing Implats to hand over majority control of Zimplats to local investors under a new ‘black empowerment’ law.

Implats has resisted, especially over the latest demand for a stake worth more than $300 million.

“They wrote to us today making an irrevocable offer to comply and seeking an extension of the deadline to Tuesday to allow the Implats board to meet this Friday,” Empowerment Minister Saviour Kasukuwere told Reuters.

“We have accepted that.”

Implats officials could not be reached for immediate comment.

Zimbabwe’s Youth and Empowerment Ministry is leading a push for local blacks to take majority stakes in foreign firms, though it has never spelled out how this will be done and Harare cannot afford to buy the assets at market prices.

Zimplats has already handed over 10 percent of its shares to “local communities”, and has offered to transfer a further 5 percent to a staff trust fund and 6.5 percent to a sovereign wealth fund.

Implats Chief Executive David Brown said last week the company would not quit Zimbabwe, home to the second-largest platinum deposits after South Africa.

Implats owns 87 percent of Zimplats, which accounts for about 10 percent of its production.

A strike at its Rustenburg operation in South Africa where it draws 60 percent of its output has cost it 120,000 ounces and 2.4 billion rand ($314 million) in lost income.