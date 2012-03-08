FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zimbabwe's Innscor H1 earnings rise sharply
March 8, 2012

Zimbabwe's Innscor H1 earnings rise sharply

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE, March 8 (Reuters) - Zimbabwean fast food and retail group Innscor Africa posted a 59 percent rise in half-year earnings as it ramped up volumes to meet demand in an economy recovering from a decade of decline.

The company said on Thursday its basic earnings per share were 4.15 cents in the six months to December 2011, up from 2.61 cents a year earlier.

Innscor’s revenues expanded by a quarter to $319.5 million and after tax profit was up 43 percent to $27.5 million from the 2010 figure. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Ed Cropley)

