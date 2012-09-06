FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zimbabwe's Innscor FY earnings up 48 percent
September 6, 2012

Zimbabwe's Innscor FY earnings up 48 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s fast food retail group Innscor Africa reported a 48 percent jump in full-year earnings on Thursday as it increased volumes to meet demand in an economy still recovering from years of decline.

Innscor’s basic earnings per share rose to 7.15 cents in the year to June 2012, compared to 4.82 cents, financial statements released by the group showed.

The group’s revenues were $627 million, up 21 percent on the previous year’s figure, while after-tax profit was $48.5 million, up from $33 million in 2010. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe)

