FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zimbabwe Innscor's restaurants unit to list on Nov. 6
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 12, 2015 / 9:31 AM / 2 years ago

Zimbabwe Innscor's restaurants unit to list on Nov. 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HARARE, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Zimbabwean fast food group Innscor Africa will separately list its restaurants unit on Nov. 6, allowing it to pursue mergers and acquisitions of companies operating similar businesses, the company said on Monday.

Innscor, the third biggest firm on the local bourse, runs inhouse brands Chicken Inn and Pizza Inn and the Nandos and Steers franchises.

In a circular to shareholders, Innscor said the restaurants arm had 388 restaurants in 11 African countries and would be listed under a new company, Simbisa Brands Ltd.

Under the transaction, shareholders would receive one Simbisa share for every Innscor share and would be asked to approve the deal at an extraordinary meeting on Nov. 2.

Innscor said the restaurant division posted a profit of $7.5 million in the year to June, up from $6.1 million previously.

Former chief executive of South Africa’s Ellerine Holdings, Tony Fourie, is the leading the restructuring of Innscor, which also runs the Zimbabwe arm of supermarket Spar. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.