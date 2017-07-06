HARARE, July 6 Zimbabwe's state-owned pension
fund on Thursday reported a 12 percent increase in pension
contributions and premiums to $328 million during the year to
December 2016 due to improved collections and after the
government settled its arrears.
The National Social Security Authority (NSSA), with assets
of $1.1 billion, is one of the biggest investors on the Zimbabwe
Stock Exchange and has at several times bailed out government
with loans.
NSSA board chairman Robin Vela said in a statement that the
government had paid its $180.9 million arrears dating back to
2013 through treasury bills with a tenure of 10 years.
"The increase in contributions is attributable to improved
collections arising from stakeholder engagement. This has
resulted in more voluntary compliance despite the decline in the
number of registered employers," Vela said.
Short of funding from foreign donors since 1999, President
Robert Mugabe's government is relying on domestic taxes and
borrowing to fund its budget and has struggled to pay salaries
and pension contributions for its workers.
Vela said 28,162 employers were registered with the NSSA,
down 2 percent from the previous year. The NSSA paid $271
million in claims, pension and other benefits last year, up from
$254 million previously.
(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; editing by Andrew Roche)