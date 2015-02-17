Zimbabwe stock exchange suspends Meikles over FY 2014 results

HARARE, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) has suspended the trading of shares in Zimbabwe’s hotel group Meikles Africa to allow an investigation on whether the firm overstated a debt it is owed by the central bank, the local bourse said.

Meikles owns two premier hotels in the capital Harare and the resort town of Victoria Falls and also runs the biggest supermarket chain by branches, TM Supermarkets, in which South Africa’s Pik‘n Pay Stores Ltd has a 49 percent stake.

The ZSE Chief Executive Alban Chirume said in a statement dated Feb. 16 that the bourse had suspended Meikles to pave way for investigations based on information it had received from the Securities Exchange Commission, regarding a debt listed in the hotel group’s annual report.

Zimbabwe’s bourse said Meikles reported in its 2014 full year results that it was owed $90.8 million by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, compared with $40.51 million owed by the bank in 2013, without giving an explanation for the sharp increase.

“The ZSE deems it important to temporarily suspend trading (of Meikles) whilst clarity is being sought in the interest of maintaining market integrity,” the ZSE said.

Meikles declined to comment when asked by Reuters on Tuesday.

If the company is found to have breached stock market rules, it could be fined or remain suspended for up to six months, according to ZSE reporting rules. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by James Macharia)