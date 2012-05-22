FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
About 60 workers trapped at Zimbabwe mine -union
May 22, 2012 / 10:16 AM / 5 years ago

About 60 workers trapped at Zimbabwe mine -union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE, May 22 (Reuters) - About sixty miners were trapped at Zimbabwe’s Mimosa mine following an accident on Monday evening, the president of the local miner workers union said.

“There are 85 people who were trapped at 5:30 pm yesterday but more than 20 have been rescued so far. A bearing which moves the conveyer collapsed and the conveyer belt caught fire,” Shadreck Pelewelo, the president of the National Mine Workers Union of Zimbabwe, told Reuters by telephone on Tuesday.

Mimosa is a 50-50 joint venture between Impala Platinum and Aquarius Platinum Ltd.

