UPDATE 3-All trapped miners at Zimbabwe's Mimosa safely rescued

HARARE, May 22 (Reuters) - Around 60 miners trapped underground on Tuesday after an accident and fire at Zimbabwe’s Mimosa platinum mine have been brought back to the surface without injury, the company said.

“All employees have now been safely evacuated from the mine. No injuries have been reported,” said a statement from Mimosa, which is a joint venture between South Africa’s Impala Platinum (Implats) and London-listed Aquarius Platinum Ltd .

It said it was too early to assess the impact on output at the mine, which produced 104,000 ounces of platinum group metals in its last financial year.

Implats, the world’s second largest platinum producer, is also dealing with labour strife at its flagship Rustenburg operation in South Africa, where most of its workforce failed to report for duty on Tuesday, costing the firm 3,000 ounces in output.

Around 90 percent of world platinum supplies lie in northern South Africa and southern Zimbabwe. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Ed Cropley and Jason Neely)