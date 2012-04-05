Zimbabwe says now "owns" 51 pct of foreign miners

HARARE, April 5 (Reuters) - Zimabwe’s government raised the stakes on Thursday in its drive to wrest majority control of foreign mining companies, with a minister saying the state now considered it owned 51 percent of firms that have not complied with local ownership laws.

“All mining companies that have not complied ... should note that 51 percent of their shareholding is now deemed to be owned by the state,” empowerment minister Saviour Kasukuwere said in a statement. (Reporting by Nelson Banya, writing by Ed Stoddard, Editing by Ed Cropley)