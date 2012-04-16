FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zimbabwe orders firms to resubmit exploration bids
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 16, 2012 / 4:20 PM / in 5 years

Zimbabwe orders firms to resubmit exploration bids

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE, April 16 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe has ordered more than 100 mining and prospecting companies to resubmit applications to exclusively explore for minerals, providing shareholder details and proof of funding.

The order follows the ministry of mines’ decision in January to hike pre-exploration fees for most minerals by as much as 8,000 percent in a move the ministry said was meant to curb the speculative holding of mine titles.

On Monday, the ministry said in a public notice it now wanted 109 companies, including the largest gold miner Metallon Gold, the local operation of South African miner Metallon Corporation, and individuals to make fresh applications.

The companies should show they have capacity to carry out exploration work.

None of the major miners like Rio Tinto, Anglo American Platinum and Impala Platinum, which have operations in Zimbabwe, were affected by the directive. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe, editing by Ed Stoddard)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.