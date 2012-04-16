Zimbabwe orders firms to resubmit exploration bids

HARARE, April 16 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe has ordered more than 100 mining and prospecting companies to resubmit applications to exclusively explore for minerals, providing shareholder details and proof of funding.

The order follows the ministry of mines’ decision in January to hike pre-exploration fees for most minerals by as much as 8,000 percent in a move the ministry said was meant to curb the speculative holding of mine titles.

On Monday, the ministry said in a public notice it now wanted 109 companies, including the largest gold miner Metallon Gold, the local operation of South African miner Metallon Corporation, and individuals to make fresh applications.

The companies should show they have capacity to carry out exploration work.

None of the major miners like Rio Tinto, Anglo American Platinum and Impala Platinum, which have operations in Zimbabwe, were affected by the directive. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe, editing by Ed Stoddard)