Zimbabwe threatens to re-impose platinum tax if miners don't process locally
#Market News
October 15, 2015 / 10:26 AM / 2 years ago

Zimbabwe threatens to re-impose platinum tax if miners don't process locally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe could re-impose a 15 percent tax on raw platinum ore exports if mining companies do not deliver on pledges to build smelters and refineries to help boost the local economy, the finance minister said on Thursday.

The export tax was introduced in January but suspended in July after mining companies, including Anglo American Platinum , Impala and Aquarius, agreed to support local metal processing. (Reporting by Macdonald Dzirutwe; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Ed Cropley)

