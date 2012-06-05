FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zimbabwe retail group OK FY earnings up 133 pct
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 5, 2012 / 8:20 AM / in 5 years

Zimbabwe retail group OK FY earnings up 133 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE, June 5 (Reuters) - Retail group OK Zimbabwe , the southern African country’s biggest supermarket chain, recorded a 133 percent rise in full-year earnings as demand continued to grow in line with the recovering economy.

OK Zimbabwe’s basic earnings per share were 1 cent in the year to March 2012, up from 0.43 cents previously, financial statements showed on Tuesday.

Revenue increased by 60 percent to $412.6 million, while after-tax profit was $10.3 million, up from $4.3 million the previous year.

The retail sector, ravaged by hyperinflation and price controls at the peak of an economic crisis in 2008, is one of the fastest growing under a coalition government formed four years ago by President Robert Mugabe and Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai.

OK said it expected the sector to continue growing in line with the economy, which is projected to expand around 9 percent in 2012. (Reporting by Nelson Banya; Editing by Ed Cropley)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.