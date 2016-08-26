FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Zimbabwe police fire tear gas at opposition leaders - Reuters witness
#Energy
August 26, 2016 / 11:31 AM / a year ago

Zimbabwe police fire tear gas at opposition leaders - Reuters witness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Zimbabwean police on Friday fired tear gas at opposition leaders Morgan Tsvangirai and former vice president Joice Mujuru as a protest rally against President Robert Mugabe descended into violence, a Reuters witness said.

Tsvangirai and Mujuru fled the rally in their cars, the witness said.

Security forces have cracked down on rising protests against Mugabe and the ruling ZANU-PF in recent months as the public vents its anger at economic mismanagement, high unemployment and chronic cash shortages. (Reporting by Macdonald Dzirutwe; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by James Macharia)

