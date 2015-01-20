FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SABMiller Zimbabwe unit's 9-month beer sales down on weak economy
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Brewers
January 20, 2015 / 10:26 AM / 3 years ago

SABMiller Zimbabwe unit's 9-month beer sales down on weak economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE, Jan 20 (Reuters) - SABMiller’s Zimbabwean affiliate Delta Corporation reported a 20 percent drop in lager sales for the first nine months to December, a sign consumers were feeling the pinch of a flatlining economy.

Delta, Zimbabwe’s largest listed company, said in a statement on Tuesday that consumer spending, previously higher during the traditional December holiday peak, was subdued and total revenue for the period was down 6 percent.

Soft drinks volumes were also lower but sales of sorghum beer were up eight percent as consumers shift to cheaper alternatives, the company which is 38 percent owned by global brewing giant SABMiller, said.

The southern African country’s economy is expected to be flat at 3.2 percent this year as businesses struggle with high costs, debt and electricity shortages in a country struggling to attract new investment. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.