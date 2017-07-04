(Adds detail, background)
HARARE, July 4 South African logistics group
Transnet has bid to recapitalise National Railways of
Zimbabwe (NRZ) with $400 million, the State Procurement Board
(SPB) said on Tuesday.
NRZ is saddled with a debt of $200 million and has gone for
months without paying its workers as Zimbabwe's experiences a
serious dollar crunch and electricity shortages.
Transnet made the bid jointly with Diaspora Investment
Group, a group of Zimbabwean investors living abroad, the SPB
said at its offices in the capital Harare.
The board also said Malaysia's SMH Railway has bid to spend
$100.7 million to refurbish locomotives for NRZ, while the
Zimbabwean operations of chartered accountants group Crowe
Horwath International said it could secure funding of up to $2.5
billion for the state railway company.
In another bid, local firm Croyeaux Pvt Ltd said it would be
able to organise $700 million in debt to recapitalise NRZ.
"Within the next coming 10 days we should actually be able
to come up with a recommendation as to who the winning bidder
is," NRZ chairman Larry Mavhima told reporters after the opening
of six bids.
"What we are looking for is an investment in NRZ, whether
its in debt form or equity and its not about buying a certain
number of locomotives only," Mavhima said
