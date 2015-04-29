Zimbabwe regulator cancels licence for Vimpelcom's Zimbabwe unit

HARARE, April 29 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s telecoms regulator said on Wednesday it had cancelled the licence of unlisted mobile phone carrier Telecel Zimbabwe, a unit of Vimpelcom with effect from April 28 and gave the operator 30 days to wrap-up its operations.

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulator of Zimbabwe did not give a reason in its statement.

Telecel, which is 60 percent-owned by Vimpelcom, is the second biggest network in Zimbabwe but has since 2013 failed to pay a $137.5 million fee to renew its 20-year licence. The government had previously threatened to switch-off the carrier.