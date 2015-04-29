FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zimbabwe regulator cancels licence for Vimpelcom's Zimbabwe unit
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 29, 2015 / 12:25 PM / 2 years ago

Zimbabwe regulator cancels licence for Vimpelcom's Zimbabwe unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE, April 29 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s telecoms regulator said on Wednesday it had cancelled the licence of unlisted mobile phone carrier Telecel Zimbabwe, a unit of Vimpelcom with effect from April 28 and gave the operator 30 days to wrap-up its operations.

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulator of Zimbabwe did not give a reason in its statement.

Telecel, which is 60 percent-owned by Vimpelcom, is the second biggest network in Zimbabwe but has since 2013 failed to pay a $137.5 million fee to renew its 20-year licence. The government had previously threatened to switch-off the carrier.

Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.