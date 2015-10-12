FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zimbabwe says will not charge U.S. dentist for killing Cecil the lion
October 12, 2015 / 1:31 PM / 2 years ago

Zimbabwe says will not charge U.S. dentist for killing Cecil the lion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe will not charge an American dentist for killing its most prized lion in July because he had obtained legal authority to conduct the hunt, a cabinet minister said on Monday.

“We approached the police and then the Prosecutor General, and it turned out that (Walter) Palmer came to Zimbabwe because all the papers were in order,” Environment Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri told reporters, saying the American dentist could not be charged. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by James Macharia)

