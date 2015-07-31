FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Killer of Cecil the lion should be extradited, Zimbabwe says
July 31, 2015 / 8:51 AM / 2 years ago

Killer of Cecil the lion should be extradited, Zimbabwe says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE, July 31 (Reuters) - The American dentist who killed Cecil the lion a month ago in Zimbabwe had financed an illegal hunt and should be extradited to the southern African nation to face justice, environment minister Oppah Muchinguri said on Friday.

In a news conference, Muchinguri referred to 55-year-old Walter Palmer as a “foreign poacher” and said she understood the Prosecutor-General had started the process to have him extradited from the United States. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Ed Cropley)

