Zimplats says Zimbabwe in fresh bid to seize its mining claims

HARARE, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Zimplats said on Tuesday the Zimbabwean government had issued a new notice earlier this month to forcibly acquire more than half of its mining ground and had given the company 30 days to lodge an objection.

This is the third time since February 2012 that President Robert Mugabe's administration has issued a notice to seize 27,948 hectares of mining ground from the country's largest platinum producer, which objects to the acquisition.

Zimplats, which is 87 percent owned by Impala Platinum Holdings, said in its September-December results that Harare had issued the new notice on Jan. 13. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by Mark Potter)