FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zimplats Q3 profit soars on higher platinum prices
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 30, 2012 / 3:11 PM / in 5 years

Zimplats Q3 profit soars on higher platinum prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE, April 30 (Reuters) - Impala Platinum’s Zimbabwe unit Zimplats reported a 170 percent jump in third-quarter profit on Monday, buoyed by higher platinum prices.

Zimplats said January to March operating profit rose to $52 million from $19 million the previous quarter. Revenue, at $128 million, was 32 percent higher than the last quarter.

The company said production dropped by two percent to 90,557 ounces after an illegal strike by some workers and electricity cuts, which affected operations at the mine’s platinum matte furnace.

A planned maintenance shutdown reduced ore milled by 4 percent to 1.1 million tonnes.

Implats, which owns 87 percent of Zimplats, said in March it had agreed to a deal that would see it comply with Zimbabwe’s requirement that 51 percent of shares in Zimplats be held by locals. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe, Editing by David Cowell)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.