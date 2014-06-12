EU regulators halt review of Zimmer's $13 bln Biomet bid

BRUSSELS, June 12 (Reuters) - The European Commission halted its review of Zimmer Holdings Inc’s $13.4 billion bid for Biomet Inc on Thursday, saying the U.S. orthopedic products maker’s submission lacked some details.

Zimmer sought European Union clearance on June 3 for the deal that would make it the second-biggest in the sector, behind market leader Johnson & Johnson.

“The notification that the Commission received was incomplete,” Commission spokesman for competition policy Antoine Colombanni said.

The watchdog scrapped its July 9 deadline for a decision on the deal and will set a new date once Zimmer provides the required data. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Erica Billingham)