September 1, 2014 / 11:35 AM / 3 years ago

EU decision on Zimmer's $13.4 bln Biomet deal expected by Oct. 3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 1 (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators will decide by Oct. 3 whether to give the green light to U.S. orthopaedic products maker Zimmer Holdings’ $13.4 billion takeover of rival Biomet Inc.

The European Commission, which published the deadline on its website on Monday, can clear the deal unconditionally, demand concessions to allay competition concerns or open a broad investigation.

Zimmer had sought EU approval in June but the EU competition watchdog halted its review because the company’s submission lacked some details.

The deal, which would make Zimmer the second-largest seller of orthopaedics products behind Johnson & Johnson, will boost the company’s presence in the fast-growing sports medicine sector, Zimmer said. [ID:nL3N0NG3TQ} (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by David Goodman)

