Zimmer posts higher profit, meets Street view

April 26 (Reuters) - Orthopedic device maker Zimmer Holdings Inc posted higher quarterly profits on Thursday, in line with Wall Street’s expectations, as an uptick in knee implants offset continued weakness in its spine and dental businesses.

First-quarter net earnings were $209.6 million, or $1.17 per share, compared with $208.9 million, or $1.08 per share, in the 2011 period.

Excluding items, earnings were $1.30 per share, matching the average estimate on Wall Street, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.