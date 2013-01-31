Zimmer posts slightly weaker earnings, but beats Street view

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Zimmer Holdings Inc on Thursday reported slightly weaker quarterly net earnings, as the orthopedic device maker continued to trim costs.

Fourth-quarter net earnings were $152.8 million or 88 cents per share, compared with $156.6 million, or 87 cents per share. There were fewer shares outstanding this year.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings were $1.51, which beat the average estimate on Wall Street of $1.49, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales were $1.18 billion in the quarter, up from $1.17 billion a year before.