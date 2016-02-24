FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zimplats falls to H1 loss on weak platinum prices
February 24, 2016 / 11:36 AM / 2 years ago

Zimplats falls to H1 loss on weak platinum prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Low metal prices will continue to exert serious pressure on Zimplats’ cash flow, the company said on Wednesday, after slipping into a loss for the half year to December 31 on weak platinum prices.

Zimplats, a unit of Impala Platinum, reported a $600,000 loss compared to a profit of $3.9 million a year earlier.

Revenue fell 12 percent to $204 million.

Platinum sales by volume rose 27 percent to 130,342 ounces as Zimplats tried to make up for lower prices, which averaged $948 an ounce, down 29 percent from a year earlier.

“Metal prices continue to decline to unprecedented levels, with no clear indication of when they will bottom out,” Chief Executive Alex Mbembere said in a statement.

Platinum was trading down 0.8 percent at $931.70, edging toward a two-week low of $913.50 hit earlier this week. (Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
