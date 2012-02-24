Implats: part of Zimplats' empowerment plan rejected

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Impala Platinum , the world’s second largest platinum producer, said on Friday the Zimbabwean government had rejected part of an “empowerment” plan submitted by its unit Zimplats.

A heavily criticised law mandates that all foreign miners sell a 51 percent stake to local Zimbabweans. Implats said the government had rejected a proposal that credits be given for mining claims Zimplats had ceded in a 2006 deal with the Zimbabwean government.

Separately, Zimbabwe has also rejected a local ownership plan submitted by Mimosa Holdings, a 50-50 joint venture between Aquarius Platinum and Implats, the two miners said earlier on Friday, fuelling uncertainty about the future of the venture.