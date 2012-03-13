FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zimbabwe, Implats agree on Zimplats stake transfer
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 13, 2012 / 3:25 PM / in 6 years

Zimbabwe, Implats agree on Zimplats stake transfer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HARARE, March 13 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe and Impala Platinum, the world’s second largest platinum producer, said on Tuesday they agreed on the transfer of a 51 percent stake in the company’s local unit Zimplats to black investors in the country, as required by the government.

“Essentially we have found each other and that augurs well for the mining industry in Zimbabwe,” Implats chief executive David Brown told a news conference after a joint statement confirmed the deal.

Reporting by Nelson Banya, writing by Ed Stoddard and Pascal Fletcher

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.