Glencore must face U.S. lawsuit over zinc prices
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
June 6, 2016 / 4:50 PM / a year ago

Glencore must face U.S. lawsuit over zinc prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 6 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Monday said Glencore Plc must face a private antitrust lawsuit accused it of trying to monopolize the market for special high-grade zinc, driving up its price.

U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest in Manhattan said the zinc purchasers who brought the lawsuit have alleged “a plausible story of market control” by two Glencore affiliates that violated the Sherman Act, a U.S. antitrust law.

The judge did not rule on the case’s merits.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
