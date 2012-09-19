FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Zinc market has 135,000 T surplus in Jan-July-ILZSG
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 19, 2012 / 10:06 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Zinc market has 135,000 T surplus in Jan-July-ILZSG

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects stocks/cons ratio figure for Jan. 2012 in the table and the
comparison month in second last paragraph to July, from June.)
    LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The global zinc market was in surplus by 135,000
tonnes in the first seven months of the year, a monthly bulletin from
Lisbon-based International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed on
Wednesday.
    Global refined zinc use was 7.254 million tonnes in January to July, up from
7.221 million tonnes in the same period last year.
    World refined zinc output was 7.389 million tonnes, down from 7.495 million
tonnes a year earlier.

Latest ILZSG global data in thousand tonnes -
                         July '12  Jan '12  Jan-July '12  Jan-July '11
 Mine output (zinc
 content)                1,187.8   991.1    7,993         7,232
 Refined output          1,035.5   1,049.7  7,389         7,495
 Refined consumption     1,024.5   991.4    7,254         7,221
                         July '12  Jan '12  End '11
 Commercial stocks       1,929.0   1,848.7  1,812.0    
 Stocks/cons ratio(weeks)    8.2       8.0      7
 U.S.stockpile               7.7       7.7      8

    Additional data from ILZSG showed July producer stocks were 348,800 tonnes,
down from 351,400 tonnes in June. At the end of last year they were 363,000
tonnes.
    Commercial stocks comprise western producers, consumers (reported and
estimated), merchants and London Metal Exchange.

 (Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Alison Birrane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.