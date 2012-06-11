FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea buys tin, seeks zinc
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
June 11, 2012 / 6:32 AM / 5 years ago

S.Korea buys tin, seeks zinc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 11 (Reuters) - South Korea bought 200 tonnes of tin via a tender from Hanwha Corp at $640 per tonne over London Metal Exchange (LME) prices on a cost, insurance and freight (CIF) basis, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr).

It also reissued a tender to buy 1,500 tonnes of zinc for arrival by August 14 after passing on the tender on June 5 because of a lack of bids, a company source said.

The reissued tender for zinc of minimum 99.995 percent purity will close at 4 p.m. (0700 GMT) on June 15. The product should be from LME-registered brands and arrive at the port of Incheon. (Reporting by Eunhye Shin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.