S.Korea buys tin, seeks zinc

SEOUL, June 11 (Reuters) - South Korea bought 200 tonnes of tin via a tender from Hanwha Corp at $640 per tonne over London Metal Exchange (LME) prices on a cost, insurance and freight (CIF) basis, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr).

It also reissued a tender to buy 1,500 tonnes of zinc for arrival by August 14 after passing on the tender on June 5 because of a lack of bids, a company source said.

The reissued tender for zinc of minimum 99.995 percent purity will close at 4 p.m. (0700 GMT) on June 15. The product should be from LME-registered brands and arrive at the port of Incheon. (Reporting by Eunhye Shin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)