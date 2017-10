SEOUL, June 25 (Reuters) - South Korea has bought 500 tonnes of zinc via a tender from Korea Zinc Inc at $159 per tonne over London Metal Exchange (LME) prices on a cost, insurance and freight (CIF) basis, the state-run Public Procurement Service said on Monday.

The metal with minimum 99.995 percent purity will arrive by Aug. 31 at the port of Busan, the agency said on its website (www.g2b.go.kr). (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Chris Lewis)