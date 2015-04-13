FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Global zinc surplus jumps to 43,400 tonnes in Feb -ILZSG
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 13, 2015 / 10:26 AM / 2 years ago

Global zinc surplus jumps to 43,400 tonnes in Feb -ILZSG

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 13 (Reuters) - A surplus on the global zinc market rose to 43,400 tonnes in February from a revised surplus of 17,000 tonnes in January, data from the Lisbon-based International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed on Monday.

Latest ILZSG global data from its monthly bulletin in thousands of tonnes:

Feb 2015 Jan 2015 Mine output (zinc content) 1027.8 1030.8 Refined output 1040.6 1113.3 Refined consumption 997.2 1096.3 Market balance +43.4 +17.0

end Feb ‘15 end Jan ‘15 Producer stocks 391.5 386.9 Consumer stocks 157.5 155.5 Total refined metal stocks 1501.4 1523.2 (Reporting by Eric Onstad, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.