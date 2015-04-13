Global zinc surplus jumps to 43,400 tonnes in Feb -ILZSG

LONDON, April 13 (Reuters) - A surplus on the global zinc market rose to 43,400 tonnes in February from a revised surplus of 17,000 tonnes in January, data from the Lisbon-based International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed on Monday.

Latest ILZSG global data from its monthly bulletin in thousands of tonnes:

Feb 2015 Jan 2015 Mine output (zinc content) 1027.8 1030.8 Refined output 1040.6 1113.3 Refined consumption 997.2 1096.3 Market balance +43.4 +17.0

end Feb ‘15 end Jan ‘15 Producer stocks 391.5 386.9 Consumer stocks 157.5 155.5 Total refined metal stocks 1501.4 1523.2 (Reporting by Eric Onstad, editing by Louise Heavens)