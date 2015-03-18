FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zinc treatment charges settled 10 pct higher-report
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 18, 2015 / 3:50 PM / 2 years ago

Zinc treatment charges settled 10 pct higher-report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - Zinc treatment charges have been settled 10 percent higher at $245 a tonne of concentrate between Canada’s Teck Resources and commodities group Glencore due to a well-supplied market, Metal Bulletin reported.

The deal, based on a zinc price of $2,000 a tonne, marked an increase from $223 a tonne last year, the publication reported this week, citing unidentified industry sources.

Treatment charges are paid to smelters, in this case Glencore, by mining companies to have their concentrates turned into refined metal. They increase when supplies rise as mining groups compete to find smelters to process their material.

Other details of the settlement include a 9.5 percent escalator to a zinc price of $2,500, with a 7.5 percent escalator above $2,500 and a de-escalator of 3.5 percent below $2,000, the publication added.

Glencore decline to comment on the report.

“There’s no shortage of zinc concentrate at least for 2015 and the zinc price may not be as strong during 2015 as expected by certain market participants,” Citi analyst Jatinder Goel said in a note about the treatment charges. (Reporting by Eric Onstad, editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.