Dec 15 (Reuters) - Zinzino AB :

* Acquires Bioactive Foods AS

* Says has acquired 90 pct of Norwegian company Bioactive Foods AS and as a result now owns 100 pct

* Says Zinzino has paid acquisition of Bioactive Foods by a combination of cash and newly issued shares in Zinzino Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)