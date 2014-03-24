Zions Bancorporation to Re-Submit Capital Plan After Failing Stress Tests

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, March 24 (Fitch) Zions Bancorporation (ZION) recently failed the Dodd-Frank Act Stress Tests (DFAST) conducted by the Federal Reserve. In the severely adverse stress test scenario, ZION's ending Tier 1 common equity ratio was 3.6%, well below the 5.0% threshold for passing the test set by regulators. ZION plans to submit a new capital plan soon that will include actions including reduction of risk or increases in capital that brings the company's overall ratios inline or higher than stress test minimums. Fitch does not believe that ZION's ratings, currently 'BBB-/F3' will be impacted by this development, but it is possible that the Rating Outlook could be revised to Stable from Positive largely predicated on management's response to this development. The DFAST stress tests in particular for ZIONs forecasted $2.5 billion of loan losses, with the largest component being $1.5bn of losses on ZION's large commercial real estate (CRE) portfolio. Additionally the stress test showed relatively flat pre-provision net revenue (PPNR), which provided less of a cushion to absorb the loan losses noted above. Lastly, the increase in risk-weighted assets (RWA) also increased the denominator in the Tier 1 capital ratio calculation. Fitch would expect ZION's new capital plan and actions to provide sufficient cushion to at minimum absorb the above assumptions. Fitch believes it is also possible that any efforts by ZION to return capital to shareholders may be delayed by another year as a result of this development. Contact: Primary Analyst Justin Fuller, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-2057 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Julie Solar Senior Director +1-312-368-5472 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (January 2014); ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.