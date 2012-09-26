FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Zions Bancorp repays last of TARP funds
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 26, 2012 / 4:20 PM / 5 years ago

Zions Bancorp repays last of TARP funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Regional lender Zions Bancorp said it repaid the remaining $700 million it received from the U.S. Treasury under the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP) in 2008.

The Salt Lake City, Utah-based bank had received $1.4 billion from the government after the financial crisis and repaid the first half of the bailout funds in March.

The repayment will result in a one-time dividend expense of $16.6 million related to the TARP warrants, which the bank will book at the end of September, Zions said.

In March, the bank said the U.S. Federal Reserve had approved its 2012 capital plan, which included the redemption of some of the TARP funds.

Zion’s shares were up marginally at $20.50 on Wednesday afternoon on the Nasdaq.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.