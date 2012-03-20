FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Zions Bancorp to raise $300 mln in debt offering
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 20, 2012 / 9:11 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Zions Bancorp to raise $300 mln in debt offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* May use proceeds to partly redeem TARP preferred stock

* Proceeds could also be used to redeem senior notes due 2012

March 20 (Reuters) - Zions Bancorp said it plans to sell $300 million of senior notes, and may use the proceeds from the offering to partly pay back the bailout funds it received from the U.S. Treasury.

The regional lender had received $1.4 billion in bailout funds as part of the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP) from the government after the financial crisis. It is among the largest recipients of aid still left in the program.

Earlier this month, Zions said that the U.S. Federal Reserve had approved its 2012 capital plan, which included the redemption of some of the TARP funds.

The bank may also use the proceeds from the offering to redeem its senior notes due 2012.

Shares of Salt Lake City, Utah-based Zions closed at $22.20 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.