Cancer patient in Ziopharm drug trial dies after starting treatment

July 15 (Reuters) - A brain cancer patient enrolled in Ziopharm Oncology Inc's trial has suffered a fatal cranial bleed a fortnight after starting treatment with the gene therapy developer's lead experimental drug, according to a regulatory filing.

The death of the patient with a recurrent brain tumor, was revealed as part of a series of slides in a U.S. Securities and Exchange filing late on Thursday. (bit.ly/2a3iSMQ)

Ziopharm was not immediately available for comment, and the company's stock tumbled about 22 percent to $4.44 in premarket trading on Friday.

The drug, Ad-RTS-hIL-12, is being developed in collaboration with Intrexon Corp, and is injected directly into the patient's tumor to elicit a cancer-killing immune response.

Ziopharm also reported to two other deaths - one due to disease progression and the other unrelated to the drug.

The experimental gene therapy is currently in an early-stage study in patients with Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) - a common treatment-resistant and deadly form of brain cancer - as well as a mid-stage study in patients with breast cancer.

Experimental anti-cancer therapies have run into trouble of late. Earlier this week, the U.S. Food and Drug administration lifted a clinical hold on Juno Therapeutics Inc's genetically engineered cancer drug trial that was put in place last week following the death of three patients. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)