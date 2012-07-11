FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Zipcar buys Austrian car-sharing company
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 11, 2012 / 10:32 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Zipcar buys Austrian car-sharing company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - U.S. car-sharing company Zipcar Inc said it bought privately owned Austrian Denzel Mobility CarSharing GmbH, which operates as CarSharing.at, to expand its presence in Europe.

Zipcar, which allows customers to rent cars at an hourly or daily rate and often park in convenient reserved spots, did not reveal the deal value.

CarSharing.at operates about 200 vehicles and has 10,000 members in Austria with a strong presence in Vienna. Zipcar has over 673,000 members worldwide.

Zipcar has been struggling with high competition and a slowdown in Europe. In February, it acquired majority interest in Barcelona-based Avancar.

The company said it does not expect CarSharing.at’s buyout to have a material impact on its 2012 third quarter or annual results.

Zipcar shares closed at $11.40 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.