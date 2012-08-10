FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zipcar marketing head to leave
August 10, 2012 / 2:40 PM / in 5 years

Zipcar marketing head to leave

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Zipcar Inc’s chief marketing officer is leaving the company, at a time when the U.S. car-sharing industry is struggling to attract new customers.

The industry leader said on Friday it was mutually agreed that Robert Weisberg would step down on Aug. 17.

The company, which rents out cars at an hourly or daily rate from convenient reserved spots, said last week that its marketing program has failed to get more people to sign up.

Zipcar is encountering increased competition from traditional car rental companies such as Hertz Global Holdings Inc and privately held Enterprise Holdings.

Shares of Zipcar were up 4 percent at $7.98 in morning trading on the Nasdaq. Up to Thursday, the stock had fallen 28 percent since the company cut its 2012 revenue forecast on Aug. 2.

