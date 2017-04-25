FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Turkey's Ziraat Bank to issue $600 mln bond with 5.25 pct yield - lead
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 25, 2017 / 2:24 PM / 4 months ago

Turkey's Ziraat Bank to issue $600 mln bond with 5.25 pct yield - lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 25 (Reuters) - Turkey's Ziraat Bank (Türkiye Cumhuriyeti Ziraat Bankası A.Ş.) is set to issue a $600 million bond with a 5.25 percent yield, according to a document released by one of the lead banks and seen by Reuters.

The Turkish lender had set initial price guidance in the 5.5 percent area earlier on Tuesday, before tightening it to a range of 5.25-5.375 percent.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citi, Emirates NBD Capital, Erste and JP Morgan are the deal bookrunners. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; editing by Susan Thomas)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.