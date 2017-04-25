Turkey's Ziraat Bank to issue $600 mln bond with 5.25 pct yield - lead

DUBAI, April 25 (Reuters) - Turkey's Ziraat Bank (Türkiye Cumhuriyeti Ziraat Bankası A.Ş.) is set to issue a $600 million bond with a 5.25 percent yield, according to a document released by one of the lead banks and seen by Reuters.

The Turkish lender had set initial price guidance in the 5.5 percent area earlier on Tuesday, before tightening it to a range of 5.25-5.375 percent.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citi, Emirates NBD Capital, Erste and JP Morgan are the deal bookrunners. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; editing by Susan Thomas)