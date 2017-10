ISTANBUL, July 31 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Ziraat Bank will issue a 178-day bill worth 700 million lira ($389 million) on August 8-10, with an additional sale option of 500 million lira, the bank said on Tuesday.

Ziraat, Turkey’s largest state lender, made the statement to Istanbul Stock Exchange. ($1 = 1.8009 Turkish liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay)