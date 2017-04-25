FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 25, 2017 / 8:29 AM / 4 months ago

Turkey's Ziraat Bank markets 5-yr dollar bond in 5.5 percent area - lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 25 (Reuters) - Turkey's Ziraat Bank (Türkiye Cumhuriyeti Ziraat Bankası A.Ş.) has given initial price guidance on a planned five-year U.S. dollar bond in the 5.5 percent area, a document issued by one of the banks leading the deal showed on Tuesday.

The 144 A, Regulation S senior and unsecured deal is expected to be of benchmark size, which usually means upwards of $500 million.

The bond is expected to price later on Tuesday. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citi, Emirates NBD Capital, Erste and JP Morgan are the deal bookrunners.

Reporting by Davide Barbuscia, editing by Louise Heavens

