4 months ago
UPDATE 1-Turkey's Ziraat Bank sets final price guidance for 5-yr dollar bond -lead
April 25, 2017 / 12:39 PM / 4 months ago

UPDATE 1-Turkey's Ziraat Bank sets final price guidance for 5-yr dollar bond -lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds final price guidance)

DUBAI, April 25 (Reuters) - Turkey's Ziraat Bank (Türkiye Cumhuriyeti Ziraat Bankası A.Ş.) has set final price guidance on its planned five-year U.S. dollar bond at 5.25-5.375 percent, with the notes expected to price within that range, a document issued by one of the banks leading the transaction showed on Tuesday.

Order books for the issuance, including joint lead managers' interest, were in excess of $1.3 billion, it said.

Ziraat gave initial price guidance at around 5.5 percent earlier on Tuesday.

The 144 A, Regulation S senior and unsecured bond, expected to be of at least $500 million, will price later on Tuesday.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citi, Emirates NBD Capital, Erste and JP Morgan are the deal bookrunners. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; editing by Louise Heavens and Jason Neely)

