ISTANBUL, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Turkey’s state-owned Ziraat Bank said on Thursday it had decided to issue up to 15 billion lira ($5.2 billion) in lira-denominated bonds.

In a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange it also said it had decided to issue up to $4 billion in foreign borrowing. ($1 = 2.9120 liras) (Writing by Daren Butler)