Turkey's Ziraat Bank Q1 net profit up 14.8 pct vs year ago
May 15, 2012 / 7:21 AM / in 5 years

Turkey's Ziraat Bank Q1 net profit up 14.8 pct vs year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, May 15 (Reuters) - Turkey’s state owned lender Ziraat Bank said first quarter net profit rose 14.8 percent to 658.1 million lira ($363.49 million) from the same period of a year earlier.

Ziraat’s net profit rose from 573.5 million lira in the same period of a year ago.

In an statement made to the Istanbul Stock Exchange, the bank said its loans and receivables declined 2.6 percent to 69.6 billion lira in the first quarter from 71.4 billion lira a year ealier, while its deposits declined by 4.9 percent to 107.8 billion lira from 113.1 billion lira.

$1 = 1.8105 Turkish liras Writing by Seltem Iyigun

